Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Endel's Apple Watch app generates soothing sounds on your wrist

It no longer requires an iPhone.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
10.17.19 in Wearables
Comments
251 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

If you primarily use your Apple Watch for all its health and wellness-related features, you'll want to check the new app from AI music startup Endel. Technically, Endel has been available as an Apple Watch app for a while now. Where this new version differs is that it's a standalone app, meaning you don't need your iPhone to transmit the sounds the app generates to the Apple Watch. Endel claims it's the first company to create a way to algorithmically generate stress-reducing sounds on a smartwatch.

As for the app itself, it works by analyzing your heart rate, as well as other factors like your location, and the current weather and time, to generate "personalized soundscapes" that Endel claims can help you relax, focus and fall asleep. Scientists aren't sure exactly how different frequencies affect the human brain during sleep, but there is some evidence that suggests relaxing sounds can reduce anxiety. The app also has a 4.4-star rating on 771 ratings on the App Store. Whatever the case, if you're feeling anxious and own an Apple Watch, it can't hurt to try it out.

You can try Endel by downloading it from the App Store. Besides the Apple Watch, it's also available on iPhone and iPad, in addition to Android smartphones. You can also check out the company's recently launched Twitch channel if you need to unwind and fall asleep after a string of stressful late-night games of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Source: App Store
In this article: apple, apple watch, Endel, gear, health, sleep aids, twitch, wearables, wellness
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
251 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

View
16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

View
AI can help doctors spot brain hemorrhages faster

AI can help doctors spot brain hemorrhages faster

View
Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

View
Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr