Endel's Apple Watch app generates soothing sounds on your wrist

As for the app itself, it works by analyzing your heart rate, as well as other factors like your location, and the current weather and time, to generate "personalized soundscapes" that Endel claims can help you relax, focus and fall asleep. Scientists aren't sure exactly how different frequencies affect the human brain during sleep, but there is some evidence that suggests relaxing sounds can reduce anxiety. The app also has a 4.4-star rating on 771 ratings on the App Store. Whatever the case, if you're feeling anxious and own an Apple Watch, it can't hurt to try it out.

You can try Endel by downloading it from the App Store. Besides the Apple Watch, it's also available on iPhone and iPad, in addition to Android smartphones. You can also check out the company's recently launched Twitch channel if you need to unwind and fall asleep after a string of stressful late-night games of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.