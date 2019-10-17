Google Books redesign makes it easier to find background info

It's Google Books' 15th birthday, and the tech giant is celebrating it by giving the service a makeover. The redesigned version makes each title's most pertinent information easier to access -- and it puts details in neat little boxes that make them easier on the eyes. The classic interface already showed you a book's description, its author's history and their other works, but the redesigned version will also include options for where you can borrow or purchase the title. There's also a new section that lists similar titles, as well as one that clearly shows the book's bibliography where you'll be able to create citations in APA, MLA, Chicago and other formats.