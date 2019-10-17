You can report traffic snarls in Google Maps for iOS

There are some treats in store if you're a Google One subscriber, too. People on "select" plans can get as much as 10 percent in Google Store credit when they buy a device or accessory from the shop. And if you were only thinking about One, buying a Pixel 4 will give you a three-month trial for the entry-level plan with 100GB of storage, upgraded support and Pro Sessions to make the most of your phone. This won't make up for the end to free full-quality photo storage, but it will help you decide if it's worth paying for that perk.