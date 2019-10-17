Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Juul stops selling its fruit-flavored vape products

It's one step ahead of the Trump administration's ban on flavored e-cigs.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Medicine
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Today, Juul announced that it's suspending the sale of its fruit-flavored vape products in the US. It will no longer sell its mango, creme, fruit and cucumber varieties. The decision comes as the Trump administration is preparing to ban flavored e-cigs in an attempt to curb teen vaping and as the CDC continues to search for the cause of a vaping-related lung illness.

Juul stopped selling those flavors in retail stores last year. Since then, they've only been available online. The company will continue to sell its mint and menthol nicotine pods even though those could also be subject to the Trump administration ban.

Juul says its decision is not final, so we could see the fruity flavors return in the future. In the meantime, the company says it will refrain from lobbying the administration. It will continue to develop scientific evidence to support the use of its flavored products and enforce measures to combat underage use.

"We must reset the vapor category by earning the trust of society and working cooperatively with regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders to combat underage use while providing an alternative to adult smokers," CEO KC Crosthwaite said in a statement.

Juul products are no longer available through Chinese retailers, and India has effectively banned vaping country-wide. Michigan has banned flavored e-cigs, and San Francisco has banned the sale of all e-cigs.

Via: CNBC
Source: Juul
In this article: ban, business, e-cigarette, e-cigs, flavor, fruit-flavored, gear, juul, KC Crosthwaite, medicine, teen vaping, vaping
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

HBO Max will stream 'Spirited Away' and other Studio Ghibli movies

HBO Max will stream 'Spirited Away' and other Studio Ghibli movies

View
Venmo will launch its first credit card in 2020

Venmo will launch its first credit card in 2020

View
Is the OnePlus 7 Pro worth the upgrade from its predecessor?

Is the OnePlus 7 Pro worth the upgrade from its predecessor?

View
Google Voice users can start calls and send messages with Siri

Google Voice users can start calls and send messages with Siri

View
Watch the first trailer of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ for PC

Watch the first trailer of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ for PC

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr