Motorola invite hints at a 'reinvented' RAZR

Along with an embedded GIF of something that looks like a hinged mobile device, it's not hard to figure out what we'll see, but the exact details of how it will work are still unclear. A patent filing uncovered earlier this year suggested a thin device that looks a lot like the old-school RAZR phones, while the Wall Street Journal pointed out sources saying a $1,500 device could hit the market as a Verizon exclusive.

Since then, Huawei has delayed its Mate X and while Samsung's Galaxy Fold is rolling out, it has experienced its own issues. Can Lenovo/Motorola get the flexible device right, and perhaps bring back vertically-oriented smartphones before Essential has the chance to? We'll apparently find out next month.