Motorola invite hints at a 'reinvented' RAZR

Earlier this year a Motorola exec confirmed to Engadget that the company was hard at work on foldable phone technology, and rumors about a new RAZR-branded device just won't go away. Now CNET reports it's sending out invites for a November 13th event in Los Angeles that promise the "highly-anticipated unveiling of a reinvented icon."
Along with an embedded GIF of something that looks like a hinged mobile device, it's not hard to figure out what we'll see, but the exact details of how it will work are still unclear. A patent filing uncovered earlier this year suggested a thin device that looks a lot like the old-school RAZR phones, while the Wall Street Journal pointed out sources saying a $1,500 device could hit the market as a Verizon exclusive.
Since then, Huawei has delayed its Mate X and while Samsung's Galaxy Fold is rolling out, it has experienced its own issues. Can Lenovo/Motorola get the flexible device right, and perhaps bring back vertically-oriented smartphones before Essential has the chance to? We'll apparently find out next month.