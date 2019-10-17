Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Motorola invite hints at a 'reinvented' RAZR

'An original unlike any other' will be unveiled in LA on November 13th.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
10.17.19 in Mobile
A Motorola black Razr cell phone is seen in a Chicago file photo from April 18, 2006. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Earlier this year a Motorola exec confirmed to Engadget that the company was hard at work on foldable phone technology, and rumors about a new RAZR-branded device just won't go away. Now CNET reports it's sending out invites for a November 13th event in Los Angeles that promise the "highly-anticipated unveiling of a reinvented icon."

Motorola invite

Along with an embedded GIF of something that looks like a hinged mobile device, it's not hard to figure out what we'll see, but the exact details of how it will work are still unclear. A patent filing uncovered earlier this year suggested a thin device that looks a lot like the old-school RAZR phones, while the Wall Street Journal pointed out sources saying a $1,500 device could hit the market as a Verizon exclusive.

Since then, Huawei has delayed its Mate X and while Samsung's Galaxy Fold is rolling out, it has experienced its own issues. Can Lenovo/Motorola get the flexible device right, and perhaps bring back vertically-oriented smartphones before Essential has the chance to? We'll apparently find out next month.

Source: CNET
