Get $24 off the Nintendo Switch on Amazon

If you've been waiting to purchase a Nintendo Switch, or want to update your existing unit, Amazon has a decent deal on the console. If you take advantage of an onsite coupon, you can get $24 off the console, making it $275, instead of $299. Note that the discount is applied on checkout, and that the model Amazon is selling is the updated one that features a higher capacity battery that significantly improves battery life.

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, for instance, the new variant can about five-and-a-half hours of playtime instead of three. In all, Nintendo has said the refreshed model can eke out up to nine hours of playtime in portable mode, depending on the game you play.

$24 off the Switch is a modest amount, to be sure, but look at this way: with the cash you save you can buy the excellent Untilted Goose Game and still have money for a coffee. It's also worth pointing out the Switch rarely goes on sale.