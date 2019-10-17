Latest in Mobile

Image credit:

Is the OnePlus 7 Pro worth the upgrade from its predecessor?

If you own this economical flagship smartphone, we want to hear what you think.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
1h ago in Mobile
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

OnePlus had already earned plenty of fans with affordable high-end phones like the 6T; our reviewer Richard Lai praised that handset's solid hardware and slick software performance while our user reviews echoed his praise for the camera, battery life and Oxygen OS. With the release of the 7 Pro, the company built upon its strengths with features like a more responsive in-display fingerprint reader, a pop-up 16-megapixel camera and a 90Hz AMOLED screen.

Richard called the 7 Pro "easily my favorite OnePlus phone to date" and gave it an impressive score of 91 (two points higher than the score for the 6T). If you bought the 7 Pro, do you agree with Richard's assessment? What is your favorite feature of the phone? How were the AMOLED screen and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers? Would you recommend the 7 Pro to others? Give us the details in a user review on our OnePlus 7 Pro product page! Remember your review could be included in an upcoming user review roundup, so don't leave out any details.

Note: As usual, comments have been closed on this post. We'd love to hear your thoughts and opinions on our OnePlus 7 Pro product page though!

In this article: calltoaction, mobile, oneplus, OnePlus 7 Pro, oneplus6t, thebuyersguide, user review, user reviews, UserReview, UserReviews
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

HBO Max will stream 'Spirited Away' and other Studio Ghibli movies

HBO Max will stream 'Spirited Away' and other Studio Ghibli movies

View
Venmo will launch its first credit card in 2020

Venmo will launch its first credit card in 2020

View
Google Voice users can start calls and send messages with Siri

Google Voice users can start calls and send messages with Siri

View
Watch the first trailer of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ for PC

Watch the first trailer of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ for PC

View
HTC Vive Cosmos review: Too late, too expensive

HTC Vive Cosmos review: Too late, too expensive

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr