OnePlus had already earned plenty of fans with affordable high-end phones like the 6T; our reviewer Richard Lai praised that handset's solid hardware and slick software performance while our user reviews echoed his praise for the camera, battery life and Oxygen OS. With the release of the 7 Pro, the company built upon its strengths with features like a more responsive in-display fingerprint reader, a pop-up 16-megapixel camera and a 90Hz AMOLED screen.
Is the OnePlus 7 Pro worth the upgrade from its predecessor?
If you own this economical flagship smartphone, we want to hear what you think.
Richard called the 7 Pro "easily my favorite OnePlus phone to date" and gave it an impressive score of 91 (two points higher than the score for the 6T). If you bought the 7 Pro, do you agree with Richard's assessment? What is your favorite feature of the phone? How were the AMOLED screen and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers? Would you recommend the 7 Pro to others? Give us the details in a user review on our OnePlus 7 Pro product page! Remember your review could be included in an upcoming user review roundup, so don't leave out any details.
