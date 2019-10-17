Pandora now works in Spanish on Alexa and Google Assistant

The music streaming service added Spanish support during Latinx Heritage Month -- it recently added a station called El Detour to highlight artists at the forefront of Latin music. Along with requesting a song, album, artist, genre or station with your voice, you can thumbs up/thumbs down a track and use the typical playback controls.

If the move seems like it was a long time coming, it's worth noting Amazon only added Spanish language support to Alexa in the US this month.