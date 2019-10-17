Pandora now works in Spanish on Alexa and Google Assistant

Pandora can now respond to requests en español in the US via Alexa and Google Assistant. You can activate Spanish voice controls by adding the language through the Alexa or Assistant settings.
Alexa only added support for the language in the US earlier this month.
The music streaming service added Spanish support during Latinx Heritage Month -- it recently added a station called El Detour to highlight artists at the forefront of Latin music. Along with requesting a song, album, artist, genre or station with your voice, you can thumbs up/thumbs down a track and use the typical playback controls.
If the move seems like it was a long time coming, it's worth noting Amazon only added Spanish language support to Alexa in the US this month.