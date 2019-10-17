Red Dead Redemption 2 developer Rockstar Games has shared the first trailer for the upcoming PC release of the game, which showcases the open-world western running at 4K and 60 frames per second. It also offers a glimpse of some of the other graphical enhancements that the studio has built into the game. We detailed all those enhancements, as well as the game's minimum system requirements, in a post last week. The trailer is also a good showcase of what the game will likely look like on Stadia when it launches on November 19th -- provided your connection can stream games in 4K, of course.
Watch the first trailer of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ for PC
The game looks beautiful in 4K and 60 frames per second.
Rockstar will release Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC on November 5th. You can pre-order the game right now through the Rockstar Games Launcher. Starting on October 23rd, you'll also be able to pre-order through the Epic Games Store, Green Man Gaming, the Humble Store, Gamestop and "additional retailers." If you want to get the game on Steam, you'll have to wait until December.