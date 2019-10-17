Sony's self-driving 'Sociable Cart' delivers mixed-reality inside, ads outside

As we've previously reported, each cart can carry five people in comfort, and relies on sensors to make its journey, thus eliminating the need for windows. This is how passengers can enjoy the immersive mixed reality experience inside the cart, leaving plenty of display space for advertising on the external screens. Sony -- in partnership with Yamaha -- has hinted at using AI to optimize these ads for passersby based on things like age and gender, but right now it seems to be focusing mainly on the passenger experience, and says it plans to roll out the Sociable Cart to other entertainment venues soon.