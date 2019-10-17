Wirecutter's best deals: Sony's DualShock 4 controller drops to $35

Street price: $25; deal price: $15

Back in stock November 2, this is a worthwhile deal if you don't mind waiting a little bit to get this affordable sunrise alarm clock. The other picks in our guide run well over the $100 mark - this option is already very affordable in comparison. Discounts on this clock are somewhat rare, so if you're interested in seeing the benefits of a sunrise alarm clock, now is the time to buy.

Our budget pick in our guide to the best sunrise alarm clock, the hOmeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock may not be as soothing as our other picks, but it's a fraction of the price. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Joanne Chen wrote, "If you're curious how a wake-up light might help but you're not ready to bet a lot of money on it, the hOmelabs Sunrise Alarm Clock may be worth a try. The white light it uses for dawn and dusk feels less soothing than the red light of the Philips offerings. And its flyweight feel, plasticky appearance, and tinny sound make it seem cheap. But it comes with features you typically find in high-end clocks, and that makes this model the best budget choice."

Street price: $500; deal price: $450

If you're interested in purchasing a turntable, this price matches the previous low we've seen for the top pick in our guide to the best turntable. Regularly priced at $500, the Denon DP-400 is back on sale for $450. Since it's one of our newer picks, this is only the second deal we've ever seen for it—but it's still a good deal. Though it may not seem like a big discount, $50 off the DP-400 is a good discount for this combination of performance and convenience.

As mentioned above, the Denon DP-400 is the top pick in our guide to the best turntable. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Chris Heinonen wrote, "Of all the turntables we tested, the Denon DP-400 offered the best combination of sound quality, ease of use, and convenient features—including a built-in phono preamp, a speed control dial, a cue lever, and automatic platter stopping with tonearm lift. Plus, it's easy to upgrade the cartridge to get even better performance."

Street price: $45; deal price: $35

Down to $35, this is a solid deal on a black DualShock 4, our top PC gaming controller pick. While we've posted the occasional sub-$35 prices during Cyber Week, any deal under $40 for the Sony DualShock 4 is worth noting. This is a good time to grab this controller if you want a new one to play PC games or to add to your PlayStation system and can't wait for Cyber Week. Decent discounts are still relatively rare even though the street price is starting to drop a bit.

In our guide to the best PC gaming controllers, the Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller is our top pick. Wirecutter Editor Andrew Cunningham wrote, "The Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (the newer CUH-ZCT2 model) is the best PC game controller for most people.1 It's comfortable to hold for long periods of time, it's responsive, it works over both Bluetooth and Micro-USB, and it works great with Steam, the place where most PC gamers get their games. It also has some nice extra features that few other controllers have, such as an internal rechargeable battery and a touchpad that can simulate a mouse cursor. Making it work with other Windows or macOS games takes some extra effort, and its headset jack doesn't work properly with computers, but those minor shortcomings will be relatively easy for most people to work around."

Street price: $30; deal price: $18 w/ code SH9B4JUG

Back down to $18 with promo code SH9B4JUG, this is just $1 more than the all-time low for the Aukey Latitude EP-B40, our budget wireless workout headphones pick. Recommended for casual gym use (or if you're especially hard on earbuds and like to stash a few pairs around the house), these comfortable yet inexpensive earbuds feature an 8-hour battery life and a 2-year warranty. This is a recurring deal, but it's still a solid price on an already budget-friendly option.

Coming in at less than half the price of our other non-budget picks, the Aukey Latitude EP-B40 is the budget pick in our guide to the best workout headphones. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Lauren Dragan wrote, "Comfortable for most people, durable, and backed with a two-year warranty, the Aukey Latitude EP-B40 bests everything else in its price range. These earbuds stay in place, they're easy to use, and they sound decent, whereas other under-$50 wireless workout headphones we tested were uncomfortable, poorly built, or marred by piercing high-frequency ranges that made turning the volume up past 40 percent literally painful."

