Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Wing
save
Save
share

Alphabet’s Wing starts drone deliveries to US homes

A pilot program is underway in Christiansburg, Virginia.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
10.18.19 in Transportation
Comments
628 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Wing

Alphabet's Wing has started making deliveries by drone to homes in the US for the first time. During a pilot program in Christiansburg, Virginia, drones will drop off packages from FedEx, Walgreens and local retailer Sugar Magnolia, which include over-the-counter medication, snacks and gifts. Alphabet says it's the first commercial drone delivery service to homes in the country.

The Federal Aviation Administration has granted Wing an expanded Air Carrier Certificate. It has permission to "allow multiple pilots to oversee multiple unmanned aircraft making commercial deliveries simultaneously to the general public." UPS also received FAA certification for commercial deliveries this month, but it will stick to hospitals and medical campuses for now.

Folks in Christiansburg can order goods from Walgreens or Sugar Magnolia through the Wing app, and a drone will drop off their order to a pre-determined location in their yard or driveway. They can also opt in to have FedEx Express deliveries made by drone. The trial follows other Wing pilot projects in Australia and Finland.

Source: Wing
In this article: alphabet, drone, drone delivery, dronedelivery, drones, google, tomorrow, transportation, virginia, wing
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
628 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Twitch star Shroud follows Ninja to Microsoft's Mixer

Twitch star Shroud follows Ninja to Microsoft's Mixer

View
Volkswagen unveils next-gen Golf and its hybrid variants

Volkswagen unveils next-gen Golf and its hybrid variants

View
Ubisoft is delaying almost every game it has announced

Ubisoft is delaying almost every game it has announced

View
Senators want to know if TikTok is a national security risk

Senators want to know if TikTok is a national security risk

View
Ford will reveal its 'Mustang-inspired' electric SUV on November 17th

Ford will reveal its 'Mustang-inspired' electric SUV on November 17th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr