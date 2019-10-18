Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boeing messages hint staff may have misled FAA about 737 Max

Pilots questioned the performance of the jet's anti-stall tech.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
10.18.19 in Transportation
Comments
182 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

There have already been signs that the 737 Max's fatal safety flaw may have stemmed from misunderstandings, and now investigators appear to have more tangible evidence of this. Boeing has confirmed to Reuters that it gave the FAA instant messages indicating that pilots may have misled regulators about the performance of the MCAS anti-stall technology linked to two deadly crashes. The company's then-serving chief technical pilot told another pilot that he had "basically lied" to the FAA about MCAS during the 737 Max's certification process, albeit "unknowingly." That's consistent with earlier New York Times claims that the chief technical pilot didn't fully understand the system.

The FAA confirmed receiving notice about the messages, noting that Boeing had discovered them "some months ago." While it didn't discuss the specific content of the messages, it said they were "concerning" and was reviewing the chats to decide what came next.

Boeing is in the midst of fixing the flaw, in part by requiring that the anti-stall system rely on both flight control computers for aircraft data instead of one. However, it's still less than clear as to how the company got to that point. The messages may help fill in an important blank and help Boeing fix any institutional failings that may have let MCAS slip through the cracks.

Source: Reuters
In this article: 737 max, aircraft, boeing, faa, gear, mcas, regulation, safety, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
182 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

BBC fights censorship by launching news site on the dark web

BBC fights censorship by launching news site on the dark web

View
Microsoft used magnets to make its Surface Laptop 3 more repairable

Microsoft used magnets to make its Surface Laptop 3 more repairable

View
Samsung says its new flagship processor is 20 percent faster

Samsung says its new flagship processor is 20 percent faster

View
The Morning After: Google claims 'quantum supremacy'

The Morning After: Google claims 'quantum supremacy'

View
Google opens its first studio dedicated to making Stadia games

Google opens its first studio dedicated to making Stadia games

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr