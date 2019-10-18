Netflix's 'Cowboy Bebop' production pauses after John Cho is injured on-set

The wait for Netflix's live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop will be a little longer than expected, as Deadline reports production is shut down for seven to nine months. Unfortunately the pause is due to a knee injury suffered by lead actor John Cho on the show's set in New Zealand that will require surgery and rehabilitation.

According to the report, the show was a few episodes into its 10-episode order when the incident occurred, and now things will wait until next year to resume filming. In a statement, a Netflix spokesperson said "Our thoughts are with John and he has our complete support as he recuperates from this injury."

Update: Cho posted on Instagram, saying "Water can flow or it can crash." - Bruce Lee. Thanks for all the well wishes everyone. Gonna be back and flowing in no time!"