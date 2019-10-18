Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Phil McCarten / Reuters
save
Save
share

Netflix's 'Cowboy Bebop' production pauses after John Cho is injured on-set

The hiatus is expected to last seven to nine months.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
10.18.19 in AV
Comments
2122 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

John Cho attends the 2017 Oscars Sci-Tech Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. February 11, 2017. Phil McCarten / Reuters

The wait for Netflix's live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop will be a little longer than expected, as Deadline reports production is shut down for seven to nine months. Unfortunately the pause is due to a knee injury suffered by lead actor John Cho on the show's set in New Zealand that will require surgery and rehabilitation.

According to the report, the show was a few episodes into its 10-episode order when the incident occurred, and now things will wait until next year to resume filming. In a statement, a Netflix spokesperson said "Our thoughts are with John and he has our complete support as he recuperates from this injury."

Update: Cho posted on Instagram, saying "Water can flow or it can crash." - Bruce Lee. Thanks for all the well wishes everyone. Gonna be back and flowing in no time!"

Source: Deadline
In this article: av, Cowboy Bebop, entertainment, John Cho, Netflix
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
2122 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Wirecutter's best deals: The Eero Pro mesh networking kit, and more!

Wirecutter's best deals: The Eero Pro mesh networking kit, and more!

View
OnePlus 7T Pro with 5G is coming to T-Mobile later this year

OnePlus 7T Pro with 5G is coming to T-Mobile later this year

View
A 'Hocus Pocus' sequel is in the works for Disney+

A 'Hocus Pocus' sequel is in the works for Disney+

View
Twitch star Shroud follows Ninja to Microsoft's Mixer

Twitch star Shroud follows Ninja to Microsoft's Mixer

View
Volkswagen unveils next-gen Golf and its hybrid variants

Volkswagen unveils next-gen Golf and its hybrid variants

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr