The Engadget Podcast: What do we lose if Google is everywhere?

Google is all about ambient computing. That much was made clear at the company's launch event this week. Its products were leaked so thoroughly that there were barely any surprises left. Yet, finally getting to see Google's full portfolio of devices makes it clear: the company is very serious about getting into every facet of your life. This week, Cherlynn is joined by senior mobile editor Chris Velazco in Devindra's absence, and the two take a long hard look at Google's hardware, software, as well as its experiments to see how it all fits into the concept of ambient computing. And the question is: How concerned do we need to be about all the data Google continues to glean about us?

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Chris Velazco

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Terrence O'Brien