Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

The Engadget Podcast: What do we lose if Google is everywhere?

What is ambient computing, and is it the way of the future?
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
10.18.19 in Gadgetry
Comments
62 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Engadget

Sponsored Links

Google is all about ambient computing. That much was made clear at the company's launch event this week. Its products were leaked so thoroughly that there were barely any surprises left. Yet, finally getting to see Google's full portfolio of devices makes it clear: the company is very serious about getting into every facet of your life. This week, Cherlynn is joined by senior mobile editor Chris Velazco in Devindra's absence, and the two take a long hard look at Google's hardware, software, as well as its experiments to see how it all fits into the concept of ambient computing. And the question is: How concerned do we need to be about all the data Google continues to glean about us?

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Subscribe!

Links

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Chris Velazco
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Terrence O'Brien

In this article: amazon, ambient computing, apple, av, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, google, google nest, google nest wifi, home, jacquard, Nest, nest mini, nest wifi, Pixel 4, pixel 4 xl, pixelbook, pixelbook go, the engadget podcast, TheEngadgetPodcast, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
62 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Blood-based TB test will provide a low-cost option for developing nations

Blood-based TB test will provide a low-cost option for developing nations

View
Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

View
16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

View
Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

View
Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr