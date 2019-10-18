Latest in Gear

The Engadget Podcast: What do we lose if Google is everywhere?

What is ambient computing, and is it the way of the future?
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
10.18.19 in Gadgetry
Google is all about ambient computing. That much was made clear at the company's launch event this week. Its products were leaked so thoroughly that there were barely any surprises left. Yet, finally getting to see Google's full portfolio of devices makes it clear: the company is very serious about getting into every facet of your life. This week, Cherlynn is joined by senior mobile editor Chris Velazco in Devindra's absence, and the two take a long hard look at Google's hardware, software, as well as its experiments to see how it all fits into the concept of ambient computing. And the question is: How concerned do we need to be about all the data Google continues to glean about us?

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Links

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Chris Velazco
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Terrence O'Brien

