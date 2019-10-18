Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Verizon and T-Mobile aren't supporting RCS on the Pixel 4 at launch

The companies haven't confirmed whether or not they'll support RCS later on.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
10.18.19 in Mobile
Comments
94 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google has been pushing its SMS-alternative Rich Communication Services (RCS) for years. And it's no secret that the roll out has been a bit of a mess. Now, in another set back, Verizon and T-Mobile will not support RCS messaging on the Pixel 4 at launch.

Both Verizon (Engadget's parent company) and T-Mobile were early supporters of Google's push for RCS. Verizon supported the standard on the Pixel 3, so it's especially odd that it won't support it on Pixel 4, at least at launch. In a tweet yesterday, Verizon confirmed that the Pixel 4 will not support RCS when it launches, but the company did not say why.

There's always a chance that Verizon and T-Mobile will support RCS on the Pixel 4 in the future, but neither company has confirmed that.

Engadget has reached out to Google, Verizon and T-Mobile for more information.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Via: 9to5Google
Source: Verizon, T-Mobile
In this article: carriers, gear, google, launch, messaging, mobile, pixel 4, rcs, support, t-mobile, verizon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
94 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

View
Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

View
Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

View
Tesla turns a profit as it spins up trial production in Shanghai

Tesla turns a profit as it spins up trial production in Shanghai

View
Four new 'Adventure Time' specials are heading to HBO Max

Four new 'Adventure Time' specials are heading to HBO Max

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr