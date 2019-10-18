Harley-Davidson resumes LiveWire electric motorcycle production

"Temporarily stopping LiveWire production allowed us to confirm that the non-standard condition identified on one motorcycle was a singular occurrence," the company said in a statement. Harley-Davidson didn't go on to detail what the exact issue with the one motorcycle was.

Additionally, the company says current LiveWire owners can start charging their motorcycles at home again. When news of the issue first came out, Harley-Davidson told customers to only charge their motorcycles at official dealerships.