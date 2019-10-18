Latest in Gear

Harley-Davidson resumes LiveWire electric motorcycle production

The company says the charging issue it discovered last week only affected a single bike.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
10.18.19 in Transportation
After a brief blip, Harley-Davidson says it has resumed manufacturing its LiveWire electric motorcycles. The company halted production and delivery of its first-ever electric bike last week after discovering an issue with the vehicle's charging equipment. The Verge reports Harley-Davidson now says that the problem was limited to a single motorcycle.

"Temporarily stopping LiveWire production allowed us to confirm that the non-standard condition identified on one motorcycle was a singular occurrence," the company said in a statement. Harley-Davidson didn't go on to detail what the exact issue with the one motorcycle was.

Additionally, the company says current LiveWire owners can start charging their motorcycles at home again. When news of the issue first came out, Harley-Davidson told customers to only charge their motorcycles at official dealerships.

Source: The Verge
