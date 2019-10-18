Huawei wants people to dive into London's River Thames for a Watch GT 2

How badly do you want to get your hands on a Huawei Watch GT 2? Enough to dive in to the murky waters of London's River Thames? Because if that's your weird flex, you're in luck. Huawei has opened the world's first "Dive-Thru" on the Royal Victoria Dock, which will hold free watches for swimmers bold enough to dive underwater to collect them.
The bizarre PR stunt, which takes place on Saturday 19th October, is designed to showcase the GT 2's sporting capabilities, which of course includes complete waterproof casing. The event takes place between 12pm and 4pm GMT, and there's only a limited number of watches available, so get down early if you want to the chance to dive for one yourself.