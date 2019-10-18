IKEA begins selling its smart blinds in some US stores

Looking through Reddit reports, the publication saw that the blinds were starting to filter their way out to IKEA stores across the US and compiled a list of where they're available. As of the writing of this article, only a handful of IKEA stores are selling the blinds. They include the stores the company operates in Covina and West Sacramento, California; the store in Centennial, Colorado; the Fishers one in Indiana; the Draper one in Utah; and the company's Portland, Oregon location.

If you don't live near any of those stores, you currently can't buy the blinds online. Moreover, not every store is selling both 30- and 32-inch models, and stock, where it is available, is limited. IKEA's online inventory tracker suggest some locations will start stocking the blinds on October 20th, but it's unclear if that date represents a nationwide launch.