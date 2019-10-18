Latest in Gear

Image credit: IKEA

IKEA begins selling its smart blinds in some US stores

You can't buy the blinds online, alas.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
10.18.19
The downright confusing saga that is IKEA's rollout of its FYRTUR blackout smart blinds in the US continues. The company had initially planned to release them stateside on April 1st, before delaying the launch to October 1st. The appointed date then came and went and the blinds were nowhere to be found. After The Verge asked IKEA to comment on the situation, the company gave a vague updated release date of "later this year." Now it appears you finally buy the blinds, but only if you live in some parts of the country, according to HomeKit Hero.

Looking through Reddit reports, the publication saw that the blinds were starting to filter their way out to IKEA stores across the US and compiled a list of where they're available. As of the writing of this article, only a handful of IKEA stores are selling the blinds. They include the stores the company operates in Covina and West Sacramento, California; the store in Centennial, Colorado; the Fishers one in Indiana; the Draper one in Utah; and the company's Portland, Oregon location.

If you don't live near any of those stores, you currently can't buy the blinds online. Moreover, not every store is selling both 30- and 32-inch models, and stock, where it is available, is limited. IKEA's online inventory tracker suggest some locations will start stocking the blinds on October 20th, but it's unclear if that date represents a nationwide launch.

