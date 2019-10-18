Latest in Gear

Image credit: Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset's Star Wars cookware is available to pre-order

May the main course be with you.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
10.18.19 in Food and Drink
Comments
277 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Williams Sonoma

If you've been itching to get your hands on that roasting pan with Han Solo encased into the lid, now's your chance. Le Creuset unveiled a selection of Star Wars cookware earlier this month and said it would go on sale in November. But you don't have to wait to stake your claim for a $395 Darth Vader French oven or $25 Porg pie bird as pre-orders are now open.

The collection includes BB-8, C-3PO and R2-D2 cocottes ($30 each or $90 for the set) and Death Star and Millennium Falcon trivets ($20 each). Williams Sonoma doesn't have pre-orders available for the $900 Tattooine Dutch oven, unfortunately, but Le Creuset's only offering four of those in the US, so it'll likely sell those directly.

There are some Star Wars cookbooks from which you can take inspiration for your culinary concoctions with this cookware. It's a touch disappointing there's no Le Creuset Star Wars skillet, though. It'll be a little more awkward to whip up blue milk pancakes in a French oven.

Source: Williams Sonoma
In this article: bakeware, cooking, cookware, entertainment, food and drink, food-and-drink, foodanddrink, gear, home, le creuset, lecreuset, star wars, starwars
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
277 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Motorola's new budget phones are all about the cameras

Motorola's new budget phones are all about the cameras

View
Amazon acquires another healthcare start-up for its Amazon Care program

Amazon acquires another healthcare start-up for its Amazon Care program

View
'Rocket League' is making its first three DLC packs available for free

'Rocket League' is making its first three DLC packs available for free

View
Spay and neuter your pets -- and then bank their stem cells

Spay and neuter your pets -- and then bank their stem cells

View
BBC fights censorship by launching news site on the dark web

BBC fights censorship by launching news site on the dark web

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr