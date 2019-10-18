Le Creuset's Star Wars cookware is available to pre-order

The collection includes BB-8, C-3PO and R2-D2 cocottes ($30 each or $90 for the set) and Death Star and Millennium Falcon trivets ($20 each). Williams Sonoma doesn't have pre-orders available for the $900 Tattooine Dutch oven, unfortunately, but Le Creuset's only offering four of those in the US, so it'll likely sell those directly.

There are some Star Wars cookbooks from which you can take inspiration for your culinary concoctions with this cookware. It's a touch disappointing there's no Le Creuset Star Wars skillet, though. It'll be a little more awkward to whip up blue milk pancakes in a French oven.