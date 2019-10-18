Nike puts an accessibility twist on its iconic Air Jordan 1

This adaptive system is made up of a zipper mechanism that ties around the heel, a Velcro strap for the ankle area, an adjustable tongue and laces that don't need to be tied. Together, all these FlyEase features can create a way for simple, one-handed entry, the shoes. It's a complete reimagined version of the Air Jordan 1, in essence, and yet Nike managed to make the AJI High FlyEase look and feel like its traditional model. The company says that, while it was important to bring FlyEase to the Air Jordan 1, it was equally key to stay true to the sneaker's renowned design.

At a glance, the AJI High FlyEase appears to be just like any other Air Jordan 1, but its new technology is going to be a welcomed change for the accessibility community. Nike also recently introduced its FitAdapt self-lacing sneakers, the Adapt BB and Adapt Huarache. And although these aren't being marketed as adaptive products, their auto-lacing technology can definitely benefit people with special needs and limited motor skills. Perhaps in the future we'll see an Air Jordan 1 with power laces? That would be quite something, indeed.

For now, Nike's launching the AJI High FlyEase on November 1st for $140. You can buy a pair on Nike's site or its SNKRS app.