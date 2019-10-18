Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Capcom
'Okami' veterans want to make a sequel

Whether or not it happens might be up to Capcom.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
10.18.19 in AV
Comments
122 Shares
After years of remasters and ports, Okami is finally getting a sequel... well, maybe. Two veterans from the game who now work at Platinum Games, director Hideki Kamiya and Ikumi Nakamura (the star of Bethesda's E3 presentation), have posted a video declaring that "Okami is going to be back" and that they "want to make" a sequel to it. This doesn't mean Platinum is definitively making a sequel, but its alumini are clearly trying to get Capcom's attention.

They'll need it. At last check, Capcom still holds the license to Okami. Platinum would need to either secure the rights or develop the game on Capcom's behalf. The latter is more plausible. While Capcom hasn't done a huge amount with Okami apart from the remaster, it's still a beloved title -- it's hard to imagine the company letting go of the franchise given the remaining interest in a follow-up.

Source: Ikumi Nakamura (Twitter)
