Unlike the main entries in the series, which are tower defense games, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is more in line with Garden Warfare and its sequel. Teams of plants and zombies face off in battle across six multiplayer modes, but this isn't a kid-friendly version of Fortnite; think more along the lines of Halo's team modes or even Team Fortress 2.

EA encouraged gamers to purchase and play Battle for Neighborville early last month for $30 as opposed to the standard $40 price. This Founders Edition allowed developer PopCap to "polish performance, listen to feedback and establish a more stable launch," according to the game's director, Rob Davidson. In other words, gamers got $10 off for participating in a beta test. For $50, fans can purchase the Deluxe Edition, which comes with extra outfits and emojis, plus a digital comic.

PopCap and EA are also working on Plants vs. Zombies 3, and similar to the Founders Edition of Battle for Neighborville, Android users can play a pre-alpha version of the game to test for bugs and gather feedback about the game's combat. As this a very early, pre-alpha build of the game, we're not expecting an official release until 2020.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is available today as a digital download for PS4, Xbox One and PC via Origin.