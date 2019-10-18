Roku’s 4K Streaming Stick+ will get a permanent price drop on Sunday

The Streaming Stick+ was released two years ago for $70. Despite its age, the dongle holds its own against competitors like Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K or even Roku's own high-end Ultra player. The unit streams 4K and HDR content and features a long-range WiFi adapter so your TV doesn't have to be right next to your router. The internals of the Streaming Stick+ aren't changing, but coinciding with the new price, the remote is getting a new mute button.

The $100 Roku Ultra offers the same playback capabilities and voice control as the Streaming Stick+ but adds ethernet, USB and microSD ports and a headphone jack (a pair of JBL headphones are a pack-in bonus). Some viewers may find these features worth the $50 upgrade, but most will likely prefer spending half the price on the Streaming Stick+.

Check out Amazon on October 20th to grab the Roku Streaming Stick+ at its lower $50 price. If Roku isn't your cup of tea, our streaming device roundup can help you find the device that best fits your needs.