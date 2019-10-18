Latest in Gear

Roku’s 4K Streaming Stick+ will get a permanent price drop on Sunday

One of the best streaming devices will cost just $50.
Marc DeAngelis
10.18.19 in AV
For the money, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is one of the best choices for viewers who need a way to watch content from apps like HBO Go, Netflix or Hulu. Once in a while, the $60 device will go on sale for $10 off, but you're usually stuck paying full price. According to CNET, the Streaming Stick+ will drop to $50 permanently starting Sunday, making it an even more alluring option -- especially for those who want to try AppleTV+.

The Streaming Stick+ was released two years ago for $70. Despite its age, the dongle holds its own against competitors like Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K or even Roku's own high-end Ultra player. The unit streams 4K and HDR content and features a long-range WiFi adapter so your TV doesn't have to be right next to your router. The internals of the Streaming Stick+ aren't changing, but coinciding with the new price, the remote is getting a new mute button.

The $100 Roku Ultra offers the same playback capabilities and voice control as the Streaming Stick+ but adds ethernet, USB and microSD ports and a headphone jack (a pair of JBL headphones are a pack-in bonus). Some viewers may find these features worth the $50 upgrade, but most will likely prefer spending half the price on the Streaming Stick+.

Check out Amazon on October 20th to grab the Roku Streaming Stick+ at its lower $50 price. If Roku isn't your cup of tea, our streaming device roundup can help you find the device that best fits your needs.

Source: CNET
In this article: av, deals, engadgetdeals, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, price drop, roku, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+, streaming, streaming video, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
