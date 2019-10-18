SpaceX begins construction of its next-generation Starship rockets

As reported by CNBC, aerial video of the company's facility in Cocoa, Florida shows gleaming towers of stainless steel which will become the rocket bodies. You can also see sets of rings on the ground stacked in doubles ready to be installed onto the rockets. The footage was captured by aerial photographer John Winkopp.

In addition to the two rockets being constructed at this facility, SpaceX is building a third Starship at its facility in Boca Chica, Texas as well. During the presentation of the Starship design, CEO Elon Musk revealed the company's plan to begin suborbital testing of the Mk 2 within one or two months, building on the progress made with the Starhopper prototype.

If testing of these Mk 2 rockets goes well, the company could begin construction on a Mk 3 version as early as next month.