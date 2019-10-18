Verizon adds 5G coverage to three basketball and hockey arenas

The network plans to have 5G coverage in 10 arenas by the end of the 2019-2020 season.

These building-by-building expansions are necessary in part due to the limited reach of current 5G tech. As we've discovered first-hand, Verizon's ultra-wideband 5G doesn't reach far indoors -- the company can't just place cell sites outside. If it's going to help you share the big game at gigabit speeds, indoor sites are the only options.