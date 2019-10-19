Adidas readies an entire collection of Star Wars basketball shoes

If you're both a Star Wars fan and a hypebeast, the next month might a dream come true. Adidas is releasing an entire Star Wars x Adidas collection of basketball shoes starting on November 1st, catering to both your particular fandom and your footwear style in a bid to create buzz for The Rise of Skywalker. There are R2-D2 and Stormtrooper versions of the Nite Jogger, for instance, as well as a Pro Next 2019 with Light Side and Dark Side graphics on each half (above). You can expect more 'generic' Star Wars designs if you don't want to declare particular allegiances, although their bright colors (we've seen blue, green and purple so far) won't be subtle.
This comes on top of an already known X-Wing-themed Ultra Boost variant.
It's not certain how much these versions will set you back, or how widely available they'll really be. However, there's a good chance you'll be competing fiercely with other aficionados if you want to score a pair, especially if you want them in time to impress others at that midnight Rise of Skywalker screening.
