Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Remedy Entertainment

Remedy fixes 'Control' on the Epic Store so it will work offline

A bug in the photomode update on PC had gamers complaining about 'DRM.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
10.19.19 in Personal Computing
Comments
134 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Remedy Entertainment

The update that added a photomode to Remedy's moody shooter Control also added some new headaches for PC players who purchased it from the Epic Games Store. Although the team says that changes made were intended to validate "future expansions," their actual impact removed Steam controller support and forced players to stay online.

Overnight the company has released another update (v1.04.01) fixing the issue, which it says is not the fault of Epic, allowing players to both enjoy the new camera feature and get ready for DLC that will arrive in December.

Source: Control (Twitter)
Coverage: r/ControlGame
In this article: control, epic games store, gaming, PC gaming, personal computing, personalcomputing, remedy entertainment, update
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
134 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Blood-based TB test will provide a low-cost option for developing nations

Blood-based TB test will provide a low-cost option for developing nations

View
Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

View
16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

View
Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

View
Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr