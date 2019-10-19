Disney+ non-fiction shows include Mickey, Wolfgang Puck documentaries

The service will also stream a still-untitled Mickey Mouse documentary produced by Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom) and directed by Jeff Malmberg. It will "strive to be the definitive analysis of Mickey as a cultural icon" and will attempt to fully understand Mickey's cultural impact and significance to the world.

Disney+ will also serve as home to three new projects under production company Supper Club. People & Places relaunches Walt Disney's series of short films tackling real-life stories of extraordinary people and places from around the world. Meanwhile, Wolfgang will take a close look at the life and career of celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck. Previously announced anthology series Marvel's 616 rounds out the list. The first episode, helmed by Gillian Jacobs, will focus on the women in Marvel comics and what it's like working in a male-driven industry. It's aptly titled Higher, Further, Faster.

In addition, Disney has also revealed that the service will be the exclusive home to National Geographic's Science Fair, which follows nine high school students journey to compete at The International Science and Engineering Fair.