Holiday shopping can be a chore. Let us help!

There's a scant 68 days until Christmas is once again upon us, and 65 until Hanukkah begins. There are likely plenty of people left on your shopping list, including those few who are always impossible to buy for (looking at you, Dad) so we want to lend you a helping hand: If you find yourself stymied by gadget- or tech-related questions as you start shopping, give us a shout! Email ask@engadget.com to get answers on everything from "What is the easiest home assistant to set up for my parents?" to "What will the teenager on my list actually appreciate?" Just don't ask us to wrap anything for you.