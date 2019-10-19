Latest in Gear

Recommended Reading: The Google Stadia controller prototypes

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
Billy Steele
10.19.19 in Internet
An exclusive look at how Google designed its Stadia game controller
Stan Horaczek,
Popular Science

We've known for months that Google built its own controller for the upcoming Stadia game streaming service. But Popular Science recently got a behind-the-scenes look at the design process, including a glimpse of the "hundreds" of prototypes for the device. "We put out rigs of cameras and filmed roughly 6,000 hours of gaming time to observe how people were holding different controllers," Google design director Isabelle Olsson explains.

Teens find circumventing Apple's parental controls is child's play
Reed Albergotti,
The Washington Post

Apple's Screen Time feature and parental controls may seem handy, but teens are finding their way around the tools designed to manage device usage. And it really isn't that difficult to do.

How Twitter changed music
Eric Harvey,
Pitchfork

Twitter's micro-blog format and the ability to catch a glimpse into the mind of guarded stars like Kanye have changed the music scene forever. And the numbers don't lie. "Four of the top five -- and half of the top 20 -- most-followed Twitter accounts are solo musicians," Pitchfork observes.
