Recommended Reading: The Google Stadia controller prototypes

An exclusive look at how Google designed its Stadia game controller
Stan Horaczek,
Popular Science
We've known for months that Google built its own controller for the upcoming Stadia game streaming service. But Popular Science recently got a behind-the-scenes look at the design process, including a glimpse of the "hundreds" of prototypes for the device. "We put out rigs of cameras and filmed roughly 6,000 hours of gaming time to observe how people were holding different controllers," Google design director Isabelle Olsson explains.