The Morning After: Nike's accessible AJI

During a pilot program in Christiansburg, Virginia, drones will drop off packages from FedEx, Walgreens and local retailer Sugar Magnolia, which include over-the-counter medication, snacks and gifts. Alphabet says it's the first commercial drone delivery service to homes in the country.

Make sure you didn't miss anything.Here's everything Google announced at the Pixel 4 event

Despite all of the leaks ahead of Google's Pixel 4 hardware event, the company still had plenty to share. Of course, we got our first official look at the Pixelbook Go and Pixel 4/4XL, but we also got to see the new Nest Mini, Nest WiFi and Pixel Buds. And Google had plenty of new features -- like ultrasound sensing and an improved Recorder app -- to wow the crowd.

FlyEase makes it easy to get sneakers off and on without changing their looks.Nike puts an accessibility twist on its iconic Air Jordan 1

At a glance, the AJI High FlyEase appears to be just like any other Air Jordan 1, but its new technology is going to be a welcome change for the accessibility community. The adaptive system is made up of a zipper mechanism that ties around the heel, a Velcro strap for the ankle area, an adjustable tongue and laces that don't need to be tied. Together, all these FlyEase features can create a way for simple, one-handed entry, into the shoes.

Just can't trust it.The Samsung Galaxy Fold, reviewed again: Hard to love, even harder to hate

Yeah, we're back here again. Samsung's Galaxy Fold is one of those devices that inspires adoration and annoyance at the same time. Its foldable design means you can carry around a tablet in your pocket and get plenty of work done along the way. The Fold's power and flexibility are nothing short of intoxicating, but it leaves much to be desired.

Closed, it's chunky and clumsy, and Chris Velazco has serious concerns about how well its main screen will hold up over time -- our review unit's display developed dead and stuck pixels out of the blue, and there are other units with more pronounced blemishes. The Galaxy Fold offers a glimpse at the future of smartphones and gives Samsung a potent foundation to build on, but almost no one should consider buying one right now.

Sudo make me a sandwich.One of Linux's most important commands had a glaring security flaw

If you've used the command line in Linux or a Unix-based platform like macOS, you're probably familiar with the "sudo" command, which lets you run tasks with different (usually elevated) permissions than you'd otherwise have. It's powerful, but it was apparently too powerful until now. Developers have fixed a sudo flaw that lets you claim root-level access even if the configuration explicitly forbids it.

Linux users can update to a newer sudo package (1.8.28 or later) to fix the flaw. You might not be immediately vulnerable as any attacker will need to have command line control over your system before they can even consider exploiting the flaw -- at that point, you probably have larger problems.

The free trial is almost up -- time to make a decision.A month on, Apple Arcade is too cheap to quit

Apple's $5 monthly subscription gaming package is here, and several Engadget editors are already hooked. Whether that's due to a particular game they can't shake, or because it can keep their kids away from microtransaction-heavy minigames, there's apparently something for everyone. We'll see how long that lasts.

We hope you like TVs.Engadget's Guide to Home Entertainment

It might seem impossible to navigate this rapidly changing industry, which is why we've put together a week of home entertainment stories. We've covered what to look for from your next TV or soundbar, what to play on your favorite console, and how on earth you're supposed to know what streaming services and hardware to opt for. We've also got stories on the upcoming Disney+ service, and a guide to home projectors.

It's time for an upgrade.US military will no longer use floppy disks to coordinate nuke launches

The US strategic command has announced that it has replaced old floppy drives with a "highly-secure solid state digital storage solution," Lt. Col. Jason Rossi told c4isrnet.com. The storage is used in an ancient system called the Strategic Automated Command and Control System, or SACCS. It's used by US nuclear forces to send emergency action messages from command centers to field forces, and is said to be unhackable precisely because it was created long before the internet existed.

