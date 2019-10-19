Toyota will debut its tiny city EV at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

There's a reason why Toyota kept on stressing that the car was created for short-distance trips in its announcement: it can only last 62 miles on a single charge with a top speed of 37 miles per hour. That said, the automaker has several applications for the BEV in mind other than to serve as transportation for the elderly. It's also showcasing a concept model of the vehicle for businesses, which it says could serve as a mobile office people can use to visit clients, at the event.

The company plans to release the electric city car in late 2020 as part of its efforts to promote the wider adoption of all-electric vehicles. Both the original BEV and its business concept model will be on display at the motor show's Future Expo exhibition from October 24th to November 4th.