Image credit: Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

Twitch 'Watch Parties' let streamers watch Prime Video with viewers

It's just a test for now, though.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
10.19.19 in Internet
Twitch has started testing a new feature that allows streamers to watch Prime Video with their viewers -- as long as they're also subscribers. Travis Shreffler, a content creator and author, has tweeted an email he received from Prime Video, inviting him to test a new feature called Watch Parties. The invitation says streamers will be able to show a selection of Prime Video movies and TV series on their channels, so they can watch while chatting with their audience. Or, more accurately, their viewers who also have Prime.

The current selection is pretty limited, but it includes the new season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Mission Impossible: Fallout and Pokémon. Amazon promises to keep adding to the number of titles available for Watch Parties, though it looks like the feature will only be available in the US at launch time, if it does become accessible to everyone. Before a general release happens, Amazon plans to invite more Twitch streamers over time to test it out.

Source: Travis Shreffler (Twitter)
In this article: amazon, entertainment, internet, Twitch, Watch Parties
