Image credit: Alphabet

After Math: Stand and Delivery

You're right, I'm not proud of that headline either, and yet here we are.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
10.20.19 in Opinion
Alphabet

Things happened this week, such as Alphabet commencing commercial flights of its Wing drone delivery program in Christiansburg, Virginia. But they weren't the only tech corporation that decided to put things where they previously were not at speeds the public is unaccustomed to.

Uniti's quirky three-seater EV costs less than $19,000

Because who doesn't want to drive their own electric chariot? Uniti's upcoming EV puts the driver front and center, not unlike a McLaren F1, with a pair of passengers (or a load of groceries if you fold down the back seats) riding double-barrel shotgun in a sleek city-rated runabout.

Ang Lee chases cinema's 120FPS future with 'Gemini Man'

Ang Lee has a fair guess as to where tomorrow's cinema experiences are headed: high frame-rates, dense resolutions, and 3D CGI. Engadget Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar sits down with the iconic director.

Walmart's direct-to-fridge delivery service now available in three US cities

To keep the deliveries flowing, companies like Amazon are increasingly turning to dropping packages at a secure location in order to move their drivers on to their next destination. That's why we have Lockers and Amazon has access to your Honda's trunk. But, not to be outdone, Walmart this week launched its answer to the Key service with an audacious plan to stock to your refrigerator. No, not the one filled with sodas and beer out by the garage, the one in your kitchen.

SpaceX is requesting permission to launch 30,000 more Starlink satellites

This is what the 12,000 Starlink satellites in orbit have done to our night sky so far. Elon Musk wants to launch 30,000 more.

Internet Archive adds 2,500 more DOS games to playable database

Take a stroll through the halcyon days of gaming when graphics were measured in bits rather than frame rates with these classics from the command line era, presented by the Internet Archive. No CD drive required! [puts on onion belt] Ok so CDs were a form of physical media ...

