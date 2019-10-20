Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bungie

Bungie pulls popular gun from 'Destiny 2' after discovering exploit

Telesto could recharge your character's powers far too easily.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
10.20.19 in AV
Comments
173 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Bungie

Believe it or not, Bungie is grappling with another wildly overpowered Destiny 2 weapon. The developer has pulled the Telesto fusion rifle from all activities after players discovered an exploit that lets them rapidly charge their character's Super ability. All you had to do was shoot at the floor while using an Ashes to Assets armor perk and toss a grenade at the resulting projectiles (destroying them counted as kills) to make them recharge your Super. If you had the time to shoot a few spare rounds, you could launch extremely powerful attacks mere seconds into a competitive match instead of the usual minutes.

It's not certain when Telesto will be back, but it won't be surprising if there's a fix soon (possibly around the game's usual Tuesday reset). The timing is lousy regarless of when a fix arrives. The weekends-only merchant Xur was selling Telesto up until Bungie yanked it, and the first of three Iron Banner competitions this season is running until October 22nd. It was easy to get the rifle, and there was a strong incentive to play dirty.

These sorts of incidents are rare, but they underscore the play balancing problems modern game developers face when they frequently have to cope with numerous game modes and legions of equipment combos. The problem, of course, is that few imbalances rarely reach this level -- the Telesto mess is going to have a significant impact, even if it's a brief one.

Via: PC Gamer
Source: Bungie Help
Coverage: Ehroar (YouTube)
In this article: av, bungie, destiny, destiny 2, games, gaming, personal computing, personalcomputing, video, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
173 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Blood-based TB test will provide a low-cost option for developing nations

Blood-based TB test will provide a low-cost option for developing nations

View
Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

View
16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

View
Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

View
Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr