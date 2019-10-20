Instagram test helps you choose people to unfollow

As with many tests, there's no guarantee this will be ready for widespread use in the near future, if at all. It's easy to see Instagram rolling this into a future release, though. It'll help you focus your feed on those people you care about, but it could also help on those days when you'd rather not wade through your regular feed just to find your favorites. That, in turn, could keep users coming back even if their follow lists become overwhelming.

Instagram is testing to "group the accounts you follow to make them easier to manage", such as:



"Least Interacted With" and "Most Shown in Feed" which are counted in the last 90 days pic.twitter.com/REykEoMqu5 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 19, 2019