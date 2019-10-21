Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Adobe

Adobe's Alexa skill reads 'inspirational' quotes to jaded creatives

Get over creative block with the Adobe Inspiration Engine.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
10.21.19 in Home
Comments
72 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Adobe

Any creative person will be familiar with the dreaded inspiration rut, when new ideas won't come and you find yourself staring for hours at a blank sheet of paper or a blank screen. To help you move past these frustrating blocks, Adobe is releasing an Alexa skill called the Inspiration Engine to get your artistic juices flowing.

Designed for artists, writers and anyone else who needs a helping hand to get their ideas going, the Inspiration Engine offers a jolt of creativity with inspirational quotes from thinkers such as Jessica Walsh, Pascal Campion or Weitong Mai, plus exercises which teach you to use your senses and take cues from your environment to kick-start your project. You can learn more about your particular style of creativity with the My Creative Type quiz and view beautiful and inspiring imagery from Behance on Alexa-compatible screen devices like the Alexa Echo Show or Firestick.

The Adobe Inspiration Engine is available for free from the Amazon Alexa Skill store in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. You can try it out by saying "Hey Alexa, enable the Adobe Inspiration Engine." If you don't have an Alexa device, you can also try out the tool using the Alexa smartphone app.

In this article: adobe, adobe inspiration engine, alexa skills, entertainment, home
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
72 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

View
16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

View
Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

View
Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

View
Tesla turns a profit as it spins up trial production in Shanghai

Tesla turns a profit as it spins up trial production in Shanghai

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr