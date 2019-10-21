Adobe's Alexa skill reads 'inspirational' quotes to jaded creatives

Designed for artists, writers and anyone else who needs a helping hand to get their ideas going, the Inspiration Engine offers a jolt of creativity with inspirational quotes from thinkers such as Jessica Walsh, Pascal Campion or Weitong Mai, plus exercises which teach you to use your senses and take cues from your environment to kick-start your project. You can learn more about your particular style of creativity with the My Creative Type quiz and view beautiful and inspiring imagery from Behance on Alexa-compatible screen devices like the Alexa Echo Show or Firestick.

The Adobe Inspiration Engine is available for free from the Amazon Alexa Skill store in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. You can try it out by saying "Hey Alexa, enable the Adobe Inspiration Engine." If you don't have an Alexa device, you can also try out the tool using the Alexa smartphone app.