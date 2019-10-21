Last month, Amazon introduced some hefty discounts on its Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers, but those discounts were only available to Prime subscribers. Now, the company has made those savings available to all customers in the US, with up to $40 off its range of electronics.
Amazon's Fire tablets and Kindles are on sale for everyone
First up are the popular Fire tablets, the compact devices which are handy for reading recipes in the kitchen or making video calls. The Fire 7 was cheap to begin with, and with $10 off (now $40) it's a bargain. If you're looking for a larger screen and a longer-lasting battery, there's also $20 off the bigger Fire 8 (now $60).
You could also pick up a basic Kindle e-reader to keep you entertained during your commute or to take on vacation. The most recent Kindle model comes with a built-in front light for reading in the dark and is $25 off (now $65) while the Kindle Paperwhite with a glare-free display and super sharp text is down by $40 (now $90).
If you want to keep the kids occupied with their own tablets, there are savings of $30 on both the Fire 7 Kids (now $70) and the larger Fire 8 Kids (now $100).
In the UK, Amazon has made a small number of deals available. The Fire 7 has been discounted by £15 (now £35), while the Fire 8 is now £60 (down from £80). Lastly, the Kindle Paperwhite is now £90, a £30 saving on its normal price.