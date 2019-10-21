More signs point to Apple's AR headset arriving in 2020

However, there's no guarantee you'll be donning Apple headset any time soon despite signs of testing. Apple has been making strategic hires to bolster its AR team, but the company reportedly has yet to devise an app that would make the hardware a "must-buy." You might see a later release if higher-ups decide the product needs more work.

Not that Apple would necessarily be worried. The same report also reiterates rumored plans for the 2020 iPhone that would bring 5G support, a "much beefier" CPU and depth-sensing rear cameras. Add talk of ARM-based Macs and an Apple Watch with sleep tracking and 2020 could be one of Apple's most important years in a while.