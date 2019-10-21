Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
More signs point to Apple's AR headset arriving in 2020

It might only happen if everything falls into place, however.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
10.21.19 in Wearables
Chris Velazco/Engadget

The drum beat for an Apple augmented reality headset is growing louder. Bloomberg claims Apple has "targeted" a 2020 release for its AR eyewear, echoing analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's expectations based on his own sources. The publication also shares a belief that the headset will sync with your iPhone to deliver messages, maps and games to your eyes. Apple has also "considered" implementing an App Store, according to the report.

However, there's no guarantee you'll be donning Apple headset any time soon despite signs of testing. Apple has been making strategic hires to bolster its AR team, but the company reportedly has yet to devise an app that would make the hardware a "must-buy." You might see a later release if higher-ups decide the product needs more work.

Not that Apple would necessarily be worried. The same report also reiterates rumored plans for the 2020 iPhone that would bring 5G support, a "much beefier" CPU and depth-sensing rear cameras. Add talk of ARM-based Macs and an Apple Watch with sleep tracking and 2020 could be one of Apple's most important years in a while.

Via: 9to5Mac
Source: Bloomberg
