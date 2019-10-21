Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Activision Blizzard

Blizzard may reveal 'Diablo IV' at Blizzcon

A hint at the game emerged in an ad for an artbook.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
10.21.19 in Art
Blizzard is in desperate need of a major pick-me-up after a torrid few weeks, and might have an ace up its sleeve for Blizzcon, which takes place in less than two weeks. An ad for a Diablo artbook suggests that Diablo IV exists, and Blizzard might very well unveil it at the convention.

An ad for The Art Of Diablo appeared in German magazine Gamestar. The book will be published just after Blizzcon and it features more than 500 pieces of art from Diablo, Diablo II, Diablo III and Diablo IV.

An official announcement of Diablo IV might go some way towards sating fans who were unimpressed by the Diablo mobile game Blizzard revealed at Blizzcon last year. The publisher could also use a public relations boost, and a Diablo IV announcement might help. Many people's opinion of Activision Blizzard plummeted after it suspended a Hearthstone player who voiced support for Hong Kong protests in a postgame interview. Politicians have also called for the company to "reverse course."

Via: Rock Paper Shotgun
Source: Gamestar
In this article: activision blizzard, activisionblizzard, art, artbook, av, blizzard, blizzcon, blizzcon2019, diablo, diablo iv, diabloiv, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
