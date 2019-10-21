Blizzard is in desperate need of a major pick-me-up after a torrid few weeks, and might have an ace up its sleeve for Blizzcon, which takes place in less than two weeks. An ad for a Diablo artbook suggests that Diablo IV exists, and Blizzard might very well unveil it at the convention.
Blizzard may reveal 'Diablo IV' at Blizzcon
Sponsored Links
BlizzCon 2019 new Diablo 4 leaks in Germany.— Naeri x 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) October 20, 2019
If this is true, information about previously leaked Overwatch 2 may be correct. pic.twitter.com/J3cmfciGNt
An ad for The Art Of Diablo appeared in German magazine Gamestar. The book will be published just after Blizzcon and it features more than 500 pieces of art from Diablo, Diablo II, Diablo III and Diablo IV.
An official announcement of Diablo IV might go some way towards sating fans who were unimpressed by the Diablo mobile game Blizzard revealed at Blizzcon last year. The publisher could also use a public relations boost, and a Diablo IV announcement might help. Many people's opinion of Activision Blizzard plummeted after it suspended a Hearthstone player who voiced support for Hong Kong protests in a postgame interview. Politicians have also called for the company to "reverse course."