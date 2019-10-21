Latest in Gear

Image credit: GOAT

GOAT expands into apparel and accessories

It’s called fashion, and it’s good news for the hypebeasts.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
10.21.19
GOAT

The online sneaker marketplace GOAT is expanding into apparel and accessories. Today, it announced that it's adding "contemporary and luxury brands," including Acne Studios, Maison Margiela, Off-White, Stussy, Gucci and Saint Laurent.

For now, apparel and accessories are only available on GOAT's iOS and Android apps, but they'll soon be available on GOAT.com and the company's WeChat mini program in China. Earlier this month, GOAT added an AR feature that lets users "try on" sneakers before they make a purchase, chances are we'll see GOAT do similar things with its apparel and accessories.

"We're only in the infant stages of apparel on GOAT," said co-founder Daishin Sugano. "We're starting with the primary market, but we have plans for resale expansion."

