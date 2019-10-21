GOAT expands into apparel and accessories

For now, apparel and accessories are only available on GOAT's iOS and Android apps, but they'll soon be available on GOAT.com and the company's WeChat mini program in China. Earlier this month, GOAT added an AR feature that lets users "try on" sneakers before they make a purchase, chances are we'll see GOAT do similar things with its apparel and accessories.

"We're only in the infant stages of apparel on GOAT," said co-founder Daishin Sugano. "We're starting with the primary market, but we have plans for resale expansion."